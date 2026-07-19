Buy with a better
feeling.
Scan a product, barcode, or VIN. Get the straight answer from real-world feedback, safety information, and price context—all in one clear read.
One quick scan.
One confident choice.
Reviewboard is free to use. Open the Android app when you want a fast second opinion before you put something in the cart, sign paperwork, or walk away.
Use Reviewboard in the aisle when you are standing in front of a product and need a fast verdict.
The public site turns that product activity into browseable ratings, summaries, and buying context.
See official vehicle safety data, recall information, known issues, and owner feedback when those sources are available.
Free to discover.
Better with benefits.
Every review is free. Members can save products, follow price changes, and see available offers when a better option exists.
Unlimited scans and clear reviews. See what matters before you buy, without paying.Browse free reviews
Save products, follow price changes, and see member offers when they are available.
Everything in monthly, with a better annual price for people who use Reviewboard often.
Reviews, recalls, and safety context
for almost anything you can buy.
Reviewboard turns product names, barcodes, and vehicle VINs into one consumer-friendly view. The goal is simple: show what matters before you spend your money.
Your Reviewboard account
Keep the useful things close
Save the reviews you care about, manage your membership, and return to good decisions later.
- Free product reviews stay open for everyone.
- Membership adds saved reviews, price history, and available offers.
- Your account becomes a simple dashboard after login.
Reviewboard for Android
The Reviewboard mobile app is built for aisle-speed decisions: barcode scans, VIN OCR, product-name search, optional local context, and recent Product Signals in one place.
- Scan fastBarcode camera, VIN OCR, manual barcode, product query, and vehicle checks.
- Keep contextRecent Product Signals stay on-device so the buying trail is handy while shopping.
- See what mattersReview safety information, recalls, owner feedback, known issues, and practical buying context.
- Privacy firstLocation is optional per scan, and public catalog pages do not show customer names.
Search products
What people are checking now.
A few recent reviews built from product scans, public sources, vehicle safety data, and owner feedback.
Contact Us
Questions, product corrections, missing recalls, bad data, privacy requests, and support notes can come through here. This form goes straight to the Reviewboard inbox without publishing your message.